ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said they were arrested while conveying 132 sacks of cannabis weighing 2,062.00kg in a Mercedes container truck from Osun to Dei Dei in Abuja.

NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

The arrest followed a raid on his warehouse in Akala, Mushin area of Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

Babafemi said that 1,101kg of Ghana Loud, a strong strain of cannabis was recovered at the warehouse on Sept. 4, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, said the arrest of Ajiboye in a bank in Ogun, followed well-coordinated efforts by the agency’s Directorate of Assets and Financial Investigation, which traced 20 bank accounts linked to the suspect and blocked them.

In a related development, Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Friday took into custody a wanted community leader and Sarkin Yamma of Badagry, Alhaji Bashir Talba.

This, he said, followed the arrest of his two wives and son, as well as the seizure of a total of 226.2kg of cannabis at their homes in Badagry on Sept. 18.

NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts [Facebook:NDLEA] Pulse Nigeria

In another operation in Lagos, the NDLEA said more than 9.7kg cannabis sativa and 50 litres of monkey tail, a fermented combo of cannabis and dry gin, were recovered from a suspect Florence Moses at Badore area of Ajah, Lekki on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, In Kogi, three suspects: Owolabi Dele, 42; Ayodele Monday, 40; and Olawale Ojo, 22, were arrested by NDLEA operatives along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway.

Babafemi said they were arrested while conveying 132 sacks of cannabis weighing 2,062.00kg in a Mercedes container truck from Osun to Dei Dei in Abuja.

Also, another suspect, Benedict Simire, 57, was arrested at Ayetoro Road, Kabba, conveying 33.40kg of the same psychoactive substance and a pump action gun with six cartridges on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

“On the same Wednesday, operatives of the Marine Command of NDLEA intercepted a two 40HP Yamaha engines boat bearing 71 bags of Ghana Loud weighing 2,982kgs along Alfa beach, Lekki area of Lagos.

“Men of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Western Marine Command were on hand to support the NDLEA officers to recover the boat and exhibits after the two suspects in the boat dived into the water,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Again, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, NDLEA operatives at the Port Harcourt Ports complex, Onne, Rivers state intercepted 1,500 cartons of codeine-based cough syrup.

Babafemi said the cartons contained a total of 150,000 bottles of the syrup and were seized during a joint examination of a targeted 40ft container, with men of Nigerian Customs and other security agencies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts

NDLEA arrests 2 wanted kingpins for drug trafficking, 1 owns 20 bank accounts

Troops thwart ISWAP terrorists’ attack, recover weapons in Borno

Troops thwart ISWAP terrorists’ attack, recover weapons in Borno

Independence: Don urges President Tinubu to reintroduce fuel subsidy

Independence: Don urges President Tinubu to reintroduce fuel subsidy

Tinubu appoints Tegbe as adviser for China-Nigeria strategic partnership

Tinubu appoints Tegbe as adviser for China-Nigeria strategic partnership

We barely move around town, make ends meet – FCT residents lament fares hike

We barely move around town, make ends meet – FCT residents lament fares hike

Be patient with Tinubu’s govt - APC chieftain begs Nigerians amid hardship

Be patient with Tinubu’s govt - APC chieftain begs Nigerians amid hardship

Wike facilitated my appointment as petroleum minister - Lokpobiri

Wike facilitated my appointment as petroleum minister - Lokpobiri

Student calls out VC of Deeper Life university over sexual assault in hostel

Student calls out VC of Deeper Life university over sexual assault in hostel

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Only in Nigeria people still prostrate for politicians who stole money - Ndume

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students [skyscrapercity]

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Governor Uba Sani received the prestigious 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2024 plaque and certificate. [Facebook]

Gov Sani lauded for free education, student feeding in Kaduna

Maiduguri flood victims

Borno Govt disburses ₦4.4bn of ₦13.1bn flood donations to Maiduguri victims

Medical experts caution against self-medication, abuse of antibiotics

Experts warn Nigerians about dangers of self-medication, misuse of antibiotics