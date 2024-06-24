ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Telecom towers in residential areas pose no health risk — NCC

Bayo Wahab

The NCC says no health hazard is associated with telecommunication towers.

The NCC says no health hazard is associated with telecommunication towers.(LexQuest)
The NCC says no health hazard is associated with telecommunication towers.(LexQuest)

Recommended articles

Many Nigerians tend to believe that living or working near a telecommunication tower could increase the risk of cancer or other health problems.

However, the NCC has allayed Nigerians’ fears about the issue, saying no health hazard is associated with telecommunication towers.

Abraham Oshadami, the NCC’s Executive Commissioner of Technical Services, clarified this while responding to questions at the commission's two-day training session for media executives in Lagos, on Thursday, June 20, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oshadami said the radiation emitted by telecom towers should not cause panic because the height of the masts already distances the radiation from people.

Abraham Oshadami, the NCC's Executive Commissioner of Technical Services.
Abraham Oshadami, the NCC's Executive Commissioner of Technical Services. Pulse Nigeria

There is really no health hazards associated with telecom masts (in residential areas). My little understanding about this is that the radiation is even far away, up there. Not even as close as the TV in our homes. The radiation coming from masts is not up to what we get from our phones. I don’t think there’s any cause for panic,” he said.

He further explained that the commission ensured telecom companies seek approval before installing their masts in residential areas.

“It is in our regulation that before telcos install masts anywhere, they must seek an approval from us. And the NCC also goes there to inspect. If any mast does not meet specifications, it won't be approved. So, any mast installed by a telco is supposed to be duly approved before they install it,” Oshadami explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCC regulation regarding the installation of masts in residential areas states that such towers must be placed at a minimum setback of five-metre distance to the nearest demise property excluding the fence.

Oshadami emphasised that the setback between the mast and residential areas as stipulated in the commission’s regulation is not an admittance that towers pose health risks to people.

He said, "No sickness has been linked to radiation in all those years when wireless services have been in place. No one has been able to say this is the resultant effect of wireless communication (on human health.) And wireless communication has been with us for many years."

He maintained that the five-metre setback between a residential building and a telecom tower is more for physical safety than health risks.

“So, those setbacks you see are for physical safety. Sometimes, where there is a defect in the mast, it could fall. So there must be a standard so that if anything happens, there will be no physical damage to anyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from that, wherever you have a mast in place, there’s usually a generator, so the vibration from the generator could affect buildings if those specifications were not there. These are the reasons. It is more of physical safety than health risks,” Oshadami explained.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. He has covered two national elections and produced multiple special reports that are relevant for young people who want to understand important issues in the news. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Telecom towers in residential areas pose no health risk — NCC

Telecom towers in residential areas pose no health risk — NCC

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Ogun confirms 1 death and 9 new cholera cases amid outbreak

Lagos ex-speaker Ikuforiji acquitted in money laundering case

Lagos ex-speaker Ikuforiji acquitted in money laundering case

Farmer's wristwatch 'swallowed by cow' is found 50 years later

Farmer's wristwatch 'swallowed by cow' is found 50 years later

Gov Alia inherits ₦359bn salary arrears, vows to prioritise workers' salaries

Gov Alia inherits ₦359bn salary arrears, vows to prioritise workers' salaries

Heat stroke kills over 1,300 Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia this year

Heat stroke kills over 1,300 Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia this year

Nigerians told to avoid locally made kunu, zobo amid cholera outbreak

Nigerians told to avoid locally made kunu, zobo amid cholera outbreak

Court acquits ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji, aide of money laundering charges

Court acquits ex-Lagos Speaker Ikuforiji, aide of money laundering charges

Shettima reacts to alleged plot to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto

Shettima reacts to alleged plot to dethrone Sultan of Sokoto

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe residents [Guardian]

Police capture notorious terrorist gang leader terrorising Yobe towns, residents