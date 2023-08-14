ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to NCAA Director-General, the need for compliance is sequel to the coming into force of Nig. CARs 2022 on 10th July, 2023 which makes it mandatory for all airlines to comply with Part 18.14.1.1 of the regulations.

NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations
NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

Recommended articles

NCAA Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, in statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja, said that the directive was contained in an all operators letter, referenced NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/369 of Aug. 11, 2023.

Nuhu said the letter, personally signed by him, was addressed to all airlines and allied aviation service providers. According to him, the need for compliance is sequel to the coming into force of Nig. CARs 2022 on 10th July, 2023 which makes it mandatory for all airlines to comply with Part 18.14.1.1 of the regulations.

Specifically, Part 18.14.1.1 of the regulations provides, amongst others, that all airlines and other allied aviation service providers must not operate without adequate and valid insurance cover; submitting to the authority copies of valid insurance certificate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They must also provide evidence of payment of premium and other policy documents of insurance cover of not less than three months as specified in IS: 18.14.1.1.

“Having insurance document which must be adequate and renewed before the expiration of the current policy and be submitted to the NCAA as soon as it is renewed,“ Nuhu stated in the statement.

He said non-adherence to the regulation would attract immediate sanctions, including the grounding of the specific aircraft, and taking enforcement action against any airline or service provider that defaulted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NBTE unveils online top-up programmes for HND holders

NBTE unveils online top-up programmes for HND holders

Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges

Expert tasks banks on further recapitalisation to meet rising inflation challenges

NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

NCAA enjoins airline operators to comply with insurance regulations

We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

Bayelsa govt links shootout to upcoming guber poll

Bayelsa govt links shootout to upcoming guber poll

Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Odan

Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Odan

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE