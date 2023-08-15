ADVERTISEMENT
NBTE approves Nacabs poly to begin HND programmes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nacab-Polythenic

The piece of information is in a letter signed by Mr Ngbede Ogoh, the NBTE Director, Polytechnic Programmes, sent to the school and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akwanga by the founder of the institution, Mr David Abuluya.

The letter, with reference number TEB/PRO/PP.34/VOL.11/88 dated Aug. 10, stated that the approval came after the resource inspection carried out on the institution by the board from July 10 to July 13.

According to the letter, the programmes granted approval are HND Computer Science, HND Statistics, HND Accountancy and HND Business Administration and Management.

The founder of the institution appreciated NBTE for the approval. He told newsmen at a news conference that he believed the institution would continue to maintain its standard in the interest of the education of children and the society at large.

Abuluya, also the President, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) Worldwide, assured staff and students of continued conducive environment for teaching and learning.

