ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy returns vessels used for oil theft to owners in Bayelsa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The release of the vessels followed the directive of the Naval Headquarters, in compliance with the court decision.

Picture showing the Commanding Officer handing over MV TIS IV vessel in Brass. [NAN]
Picture showing the Commanding Officer handing over MV TIS IV vessel in Brass. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the court had convicted the crew and ruled that the stolen crude be forfeited to the federal government while the vessels be returned to their owners.

The impounded vessels were anchored at the Naval facility Forward Operating Base (FOB) Formoso in Brass, Bayelsa.

MV TIS IV was seized for two years while the barge was in custody for six years after they were detained for allegedly engaging in crude oil theft

ADVERTISEMENT

The release of the vessels followed the directive of the Naval Headquarters, in compliance with the court decision.

The handing over which was held at a brief ceremony at the FOB, Egwema, Brass, was performed by the Commanding Officer, Navy Captain Murtala Rogo, represented by the Executive Officer, FOB, Commander Dantani Bukar.

Speaking on the circumstances that led to the detention of the vessels, Rogo recalled that MV TIS IV was taken in on Dec 5, 2021, at a creek within Akassa River, in Bayelsa while the Barge Podium was seized on May 15, 2017, around Alaki area of Rivers State.

He said that the MV TIS IV had a total of 17 crew members on board and it was laden with about 700,000 litres of substance suspected to be stolen crude.

According to him, the vessel with her crew was handed over to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the crew members were found guilty and sentenced by Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

“Ruling was also given by the court that the content of the vessel be forfeited to the federal government, which was evacuated by the EFCC on Feb 23 2023.

“Furthermore, the court ordered that the vessels be released to the owners on bond. FOB Formoso was directed by the Naval Headquarters to hand over the vessel to the owner in the presence of the EFCC representatives,” he said.

The Commander said FOB Formoso will continue to sustain the strategic directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, on the fight against oil theft and illegal bunkering in the maritime domain.

He said that the Nigerian Navy is determined to ensure that the maritime domain remains secured and safe for all legitimate businesses to thrive towards fulfilment of national security objective.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG inaugurates solar-powered electric vehicles charging station in UNN

FG inaugurates solar-powered electric vehicles charging station in UNN

We're yet to receive $1m donation US promised flood victims - NEMA boss

We're yet to receive $1m donation US promised flood victims - NEMA boss

Navy returns vessels used for oil theft to owners in Bayelsa

Navy returns vessels used for oil theft to owners in Bayelsa

Enugu govt donates ₦5m to state NYSC

Enugu govt donates ₦5m to state NYSC

Olubadan suspends Ibadan chief over land-grabbing related case

Olubadan suspends Ibadan chief over land-grabbing related case

Africa Cinema Summit makes debut; ignites economic, creative opportunities

Africa Cinema Summit makes debut; ignites economic, creative opportunities

Shettima, Obi, others attend Deputy Senate President’s son wedding in Kano

Shettima, Obi, others attend Deputy Senate President’s son wedding in Kano

Adjust expenses to survive subsidy removal, PSN president advises Nigerians

Adjust expenses to survive subsidy removal, PSN president advises Nigerians

Osinbajo, Davido, Rema, others among 100 most notable peace icons in Africa

Osinbajo, Davido, Rema, others among 100 most notable peace icons in Africa

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE