Nasarawa State’s chief judge releases 57 awaiting-trial inmates

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chief judge also warned judicial officers in Nasarawa State against corrupt practices in the interest efficient justice delivery.

Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir. [wp]
Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir. [wp]

Bashir made the declaration when she spoke with newsmen at the Wamba Custodial Centre in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

She said she released those who regained freedom from the Lafia, Wamba, Nasarawa Medium, Keffi Old and Keffi Modern Custodial Centres during her routine visits.

Bashir said the exercise aimed at reviewing cases of awaiting trial inmates and to ensure justice.

She explained that out of the number, 25 inmates were released from the Lafia Custodial Centre; eight from Wamba and nine from Nasarawa.

She added that nine inmates were released from the Keffi Modern Custodial Centre, while six inmates were released from Keffi Old Custodial Centre.

“We used the opportunity of the visits to assess the health and well-being of the inmates and discharged those who were being wrongfully detained.

“These facilities were not set up to punish inmates; they were set up to reform inmates and to make them better persons,’’ she said.

Bashir urged magistrates in Nasarawa State to shun indiscriminate remand of accused persons in custody so as to reduce congestion at the correctional facilities.

“Always try to settle the parties; you can only remand when it becomes unavoidable,’’ she admonished.

The chief judge also warned judicial officers in Nasarawa State against corrupt practices in the interest efficient justice delivery.

She warned the freed inmates to stay away from crimes, and warned that: “if you are caught again, you will face maximum punishment.’’

In his remarks at the news briefing, Malam Inusa Adamu, Controller of Corrections, Nasarawa State, commended the chief judge for the visits, which he described as healthy for the facilities.

Adamu urged the judiciary in Nasarawa State to use more of alternative dispute resolution, especially for minor offences so as to decongest custodial facilities.

“Most of the custodial centres are already overstretched; some are carrying more than two times their original capacities,’’ he said.

The controller pledged the commitment of the correctional service to ensure safe and humane custody of inmates.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nasarawa State's chief judge releases 57 awaiting-trial inmates

