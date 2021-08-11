NAPTIP receives 80 rescued victims of human trafficking in Kano

Babale said that the rescued victims were between the age of 16 and 35, comprising 59 females and 21 males.

According to him, the victims were rescued on Aug.9, by the Police in Niger Republic when the NAPTIP Joint Border Task Force alerted the Nigerienne Police Directorate of Technical Surveillance(DST).

“On receiving the information, a special operation was coordinated in Niger Republic and 80 victims of human trafficking were rescued after crossing through illegal routes and bush via Mai’adua Control Post enroute to Europe.

“Out of the 80 victims, 16 are from Ondo State, Lagos 16, Ekiti one, Ogun 9, Oyo eight, Kogi two, Edo 9, Delta four, Osun 9, Benue one, Kwara two, Anambra one, Akwa Ibom one and Rivers one,” Babale said.

He said that investigation was ongoing to arrest the main traffickers.

The zonal commander appreciated the DST and Katsina command of the Nigeria Immigration Service for cooperating with NAPTIP in rescuing the victims.

“It shows the collective efforts of both countries in providing better operational strategies to fight against human trafficking and migrants smuggling, which is now assuming alarming dimension globally, with higher prevalence among developing countries such as Nigeria and Niger.”

He said that the NAPTIP Director General, Mr Bashir Garba-Mohammed, reiterated the agency’s commitments to intensify investigation and prosecution of traffickers, offer counselling, reunite and reintegrate the victims back to the society.