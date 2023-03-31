The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the country could not afford to be left behind in the global financial ecosystem but rather embrace digital payment channels.

Naira money
Naira money

Recommended articles

The apex bank said the idea became necessary as the country was gradually marching towards the alternative payments policy regime, which was the trend all over the world.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Dr Abdulmumin Isa, made the call during CBN’s Special Day at the ongoing 34th Enugu International Trade Fair on Friday in Enugu.

He added that the country could not afford to be left behind in the global financial ecosystem but rather embrace digital payment channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdulmumin, represented by the Assistant Director, Communication Department, CBN, Mr Imoh Esu, said CBN had continued to seek creative ways to ensure that Nigeria took full advantage of opportunities and benefits of digital payment channels.

This, he said, led to the launch of the eNaira in October 2021 aimed at broadening the payment possibilities of Nigerians, foster digital financial inclusion, with potential for fast-tracking inter-governmental and social transfers.

“Similarly, the CBN in collaboration with the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), recently launched the National Domestic Card Scheme – the first in Africa.

“This is expected to not only lower operating costs for banks but reduce the huge foreign exchange costs associated with operating foreign card schemes,” he said.

On the recent redesign of some denominations of the naira, Abdulmumin reiterated that the policy, which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, was in the overall interest of the country and the economy, in addition to aligning with the international best practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, overall, the policy has started strengthening macroeconomic fundamentals, moderating inflation and upscaling the financial inclusion rate.

“It has also led to relative stability in the exchange rate and supported the efforts of the security agencies in combating banditry and ransom-taking in the country,” he added.

Earlier, Earlier in his welcome address, the President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Jasper Nduagwuike, lauded the various intervention schemes of CBN in supporting and encouraging the growth of businesses in various sectors of the economy.

Nduagwuike, represented by Emma Nwankpa, Vice President, Publication and Publicity, also urged CBN to fine-tune policy measures to save indigenous businesses and the industrial sectors.

He stated that the chamber was worried that the recent increase in interest rate by the apex bank to 18 per cent would have adverse effect on accessing credit from banks.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Lagos Police identifies illicit guns, cultism as major security threats

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Naira redesign: CBN urges Nigerians to embrace digital payment channels

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Youths, women will feel impact of my govt, says Otu

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate in court

Ogun guber: Adebutu vows to reclaim his “stolen mandate” in court

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

White House proposed protest against Tinubu has no merit- APC U.S

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Bet9ja app mobile review Nigeria in 2023

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Betano App Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Best betting apps in Nigeria 2023: Top picks to choose from

Sam Amadi to contest for Imo state gubernatorial seat under Labour Party

Sam Amadi to contest for Imo state gubernatorial seat under Labour Party

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners