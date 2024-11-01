ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC reacts as fake condoms enter circulation in Nigeria

Segun Adeyemi

NAFDAC has directed its zonal directors and state coordinators to combat this issue, enhance surveillance, and eliminate these unregistered products.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC. [X, formerly Twitter]
Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

The warning follows a discovery by NAFDAC officials during a risk-based post-marketing surveillance study, which identified the product in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, and Zango, Katsina State.

NAFDAC stressed, “The condom is not registered by NAFDAC for use in Nigeria, and the labelling of the product is not in the English Language.”

This raises significant concerns about the safety, quality, and efficacy of these condoms, which are crucial for preventing unintended pregnancies and protecting against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency cautioned that “the purchase and use of poor-quality condoms will adversely affect every aspect of condom promotion for prevention.”

READ ALSO: Nigerians at risk as NAFDAC raises alarm over banned Nivea product

It warned that if these unregistered condoms leak or break, they cannot offer adequate protection.

NAFDAC has directed its zonal directors and state coordinators to combat this issue, enhance surveillance, and eliminate these unregistered products.

The agency urges “importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and consumers” to remain vigilant and only obtain medical products from licensed suppliers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumers are encouraged to report any suspicions regarding selling substandard products to NAFDAC through their official channels, including their helpline and website.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NAFDAC reacts as fake condoms enter circulation in Nigeria

NAFDAC reacts as fake condoms enter circulation in Nigeria

Nigerians at risk as NAFDAC raises alarm over banned Nivea product

Nigerians at risk as NAFDAC raises alarm over banned Nivea product

Rivers Allocation: Tinubu accused of plot to remove Governor Fubara

Rivers Allocation: Tinubu accused of plot to remove Governor Fubara

Rivers Verdict: CJN told to evoke immediate judicial reform in Fubara, Wike feud

Rivers Verdict: CJN told to evoke immediate judicial reform in Fubara, Wike feud

'Without Tinubu, Buhari wouldn’t be president' - Sunday Dare

'Without Tinubu, Buhari wouldn’t be president' - Sunday Dare

Why Tinubu deserves credit for subsidy removal - Ex-minister

Why Tinubu deserves credit for subsidy removal - Ex-minister

Crossdresser Bobrisky re-arrested by EFCC in Lagos Airport

Crossdresser Bobrisky re-arrested by EFCC in Lagos Airport

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

Lagos turns Up for Goldberg’s thrilling La Liga Viewing Party

Lagos turns Up for Goldberg’s thrilling La Liga Viewing Party

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG cautions content creators against negative narratives about Nigeria

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos [NAN]

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos