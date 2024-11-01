NAFDAC reacts as fake condoms enter circulation in Nigeria

The warning follows a discovery by NAFDAC officials during a risk-based post-marketing surveillance study, which identified the product in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, and Zango, Katsina State.

NAFDAC stressed, “The condom is not registered by NAFDAC for use in Nigeria, and the labelling of the product is not in the English Language.”

This raises significant concerns about the safety, quality, and efficacy of these condoms, which are crucial for preventing unintended pregnancies and protecting against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

The agency cautioned that “the purchase and use of poor-quality condoms will adversely affect every aspect of condom promotion for prevention.”

It warned that if these unregistered condoms leak or break, they cannot offer adequate protection.

NAFDAC has directed its zonal directors and state coordinators to combat this issue, enhance surveillance, and eliminate these unregistered products.

The agency urges “importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and consumers” to remain vigilant and only obtain medical products from licensed suppliers.

