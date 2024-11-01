ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians at risk as NAFDAC raises alarm over banned Nivea product

Segun Adeyemi

The agency noted that the product is manufactured in Germany, with a bar code number of 42299882.

Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC.
Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General of NAFDAC. [X, formerly Twitter]

The agency identified the product's batch number as 93529610, which is reported to pose significant health risks to consumers.

In a notice released on Thursday, NAFDAC cautioned that the deodorant contains 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl) propionaldehyde, a chemical banned in cosmetic products due to its potential to harm the reproductive system and impair the health of unborn children. It can also cause skin irritation and burns.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC destroys fake products worth ₦43bn in Ibadan

“The recalled Nivea product is a serious concern, especially in African climates where consumers rely on effective deodorants,” NAFDAC stated.

The agency noted that the product is manufactured in Germany, with a bar code number of 42299882.

NAFDAC urged importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to prevent the sale and use of the affected deodorant.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

"Members of the public in possession of the affected batch should cease sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office," the agency advised.

NAFDAC encouraged healthcare professionals and consumers to report any adverse events related to regulated products through its official channels, including its pharmacovigilance email and E-reporting platforms.

