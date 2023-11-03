ADVERTISEMENT
NAFDAC urges nursing mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dayilim called on stakeholders to adhere to the code, while urging them to also step down the initiative to their communities.

UNICEF exclusive breastfeeding project (Illustration)
UNICEF exclusive breastfeeding project (Illustration)

The North West Director of the agency, Josephine Dayilim, gave the advice at a one-day workshop on the ban on promotion of breast milk substitutes on Friday in Kaduna.

The workshop was organised by NAFDAC, in collaboration with the Carelink Resource Foundation.

Dayilim, represented by Rahila Maishanu, NAFDAC Desk Officer in charge of breast milk substitutes in Kaduna, expressed the need for stakeholders to educate nursing mothers to maintain exclusive breastfeeding.

She said that nursing mothers needed to be sensitised on the dangers involved in using breast milk substitutes on their newborns.

He said that there was a code that expressly banned the inappropriate marketing and advertising of breast milk substitutes.

She said that the code also banned the promotion of such products.

She appreciated their efforts towards sensitising the public on the importance of embracing exclusive breastfeeding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that participants at the workshop cut across various organisations, such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers, traditional leaders and health workers, among others.

The participants promised to adhere to the code and implement it in their respective domains.

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAFDAC urges nursing mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding

