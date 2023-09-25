ADVERTISEMENT
NAFDAC shuts down 8 bakeries, 7 sachet water factories in Bauchi State

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAFDAC official noted that the factories were shut down because they didn't meet the minimum requirements to operate.

Some of the factories, located in Bauchi and Katagum local government areas of the state, were not even registered with NAFDAC. NAFDAC Coordinator in Bauchi State, Josephine Dayilim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Bauchi that the facilities were shut on Friday.

She explained that while some of the shut factories did not meet the minimum requirements to operate, others were not registered by NAFDAC as required.

“NAFDAC has visited Azare and Bauchi communities to sensitise residents and create awareness on issues of health concerns, ranging from dangers of drug abuse and identification of fake products.

“There are dangers inherent in bread baking without NAFDAC approval.

“Some bakers use banned substances such as potassium bromate which can cause kidney failure, loss of hearing and breakdown of vitamins incorporated in the flour used.

“Unregistered sachet water production could also be detrimental to health because some producers use poorly-treated water capable of causing diarrhoea and cholera,’’ she said.

Dayilim said NAFDAC would not cease to inspect relevant factories to ensure a healthy society and to create more awareness. She advised manufacturers to always ensure compliance with hygiene and manufacturing guidelines and to ensure they register with NAFDAC.

Those that refuse to register with NAFDAC could be producing unsafe, unwholesome and ineffective products which could be dangerous to the health of consumers.

“Consumers should also always check for NAFDAC registration numbers before buying products and should check manufacturing and expiry dates on products before consumption.

“They should also check products’ batch numbers and address of manufacturers before buying and consuming products,’’ Dayilim cautioned.

