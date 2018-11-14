NAFDAC DG complains 80% of equipment no longer working

news

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has expressed her frustration with the agency's lack of functional equipment.

The DG made her frustrations known while addressing members of the Senate Committee on Health in Lagos on Monday, November 12, 2018.

She also lamented about how understaffed the agency is and disclosed that it is awaiting the approval of the Head of Service of the Federation to recruit more personnel.

"80 per cent of our equipment is no longer working and that is a major challenge to deliver on our mandate. The last time, the World Health Organisation visited our laboratory in Yaba, they scored us zero," she complained.

She also noted that she had been able to reduce the agency's debt from N3.2 billion to N400 million since she took over the agency. She was appointed DG in November 2017.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Health, Senator Lanre Tejuosho, urged the agency to prioritise its needs and present them to the Ministry of Health so that it would reflect in the 2019 budget.