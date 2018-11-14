Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAFDAC DG complains 80% of equipment no longer working

NAFDAC DG complains 80% of equipment no longer working

She said a recent inspection by the World Health Organisation did not end well for the agency.

  • Published:
NAFDAC DG complains 80% of equipment no longer working play Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye (Twitter/@SplufikNG)

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has expressed her frustration with the agency's lack of functional equipment.

The DG made her frustrations known while addressing members of the Senate Committee on Health in Lagos on Monday, November 12, 2018.

She also lamented about how understaffed the agency is and disclosed that it is awaiting the approval of the Head of Service of the Federation to recruit more personnel.

"80 per cent of our equipment is no longer working and that is a major challenge to deliver on our mandate. The last time, the World Health Organisation visited our laboratory in Yaba, they scored us zero," she complained.

She also noted that she had been able to reduce the agency's debt from N3.2 billion to N400 million since she took over the agency. She was appointed DG in November 2017.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Health, Senator Lanre Tejuosho, urged the agency to prioritise its needs and present them to the Ministry of Health so that it would reflect in the 2019 budget.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Related Articles

Masari Katsina Governor wants tramadol banned like codeine
Codeine Emzor does not understand why NAFDAC shut down its production site
Stop using sniper to preserve beans, Audu Ogbeh begs traders
Don’t consume puffer fish – NAFDAC warns
Reps to probe importation of alleged human flesh in Chinese drugs
Corruption still remains our major headache – Osinbajo
SON vows to protect Nigerians from consuming Chinese drugs made with human flesh
NAFDAC Buhari approves Adeyeye's appointment as new DG

Local

Hijab: Lagos students wearing covering is big deal
Female students in Lagos can now wear Hijab, here's why it's such a big deal
Faulty mics force Reps to adjourn for third time in one week
Faulty microphones force Reps to adjourn for third time in one week
Nnamdi Kanu: Court demands N100m each from Abaribe, 2 others
Court orders Abaribe to pay N100m for bailing runaway Nnamdi Kanu from jail
Cultists take over Lagos, how Small Jaypron died
Gunmen invade Osogbo motor park, shoot uncontrollably
X
Advertisement