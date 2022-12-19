ADVERTISEMENT
NAFDAC alerts Nigerians on existence of fake COVID-19 test kits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified Nigerians about counterfeit Covid-19 Antigen rapid test kits in circulation.

A rapid COVID-19 test swab being processed.Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images
The notification is contained in a NAFDAC public alert released to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The counterfeit BTNX Incorporated COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits was communicated to NAFDAC by Health Canada.

NAFDAC quoted Health Canada as saying that the fake test kits were sold online in 25-pack boxes by a distributor called Healthful Plus who had not the required licence.

NAFDAC said the packaging of the counterfeit kits resembles the authentic BTNX Inc. products in colour and typeface and uses the BTNX Incorporated.

It said that the device identifier has “COV-19C25”, but also has several key differences, adding that it was labelled as manufactured by “Health Advance Inc.” instead of BTNX Inc.

NAFDAC stated that on the packaging Health Advance was identified as the “Official Canadian Distributor of the counterfeit products.

It pointed out that the products had a claim of endorsement by government authorities, such as Health Canada.

“Genuine COVID-19 Antigen test kit helps detect certain proteins in the virus. Rapid antigen tests are designed to tell in a few minutes whether someone is infected or not.

“It is recommended as a high performing test for individuals with symptoms, high-risk populations and healthcare or casual workers.

“Counterfeit health products are imitations of authentic products. The safety and effectiveness of these counterfeit test kits have not been assessed.

“The genuine manufacturer BTNX Inc. has confirmed that the devices were counterfeit,” NAFDAC said.

The agency advised wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies and consumers to ensure that their products are obtained from authentic and reliable sources.

It also encouraged healthcare providers to Increase vigilance within the supply chain to avoid importation, distribution, sale or use of the counterfeit COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits.

It advised healthcare providers to prevent the administration of the product to unsuspecting patients, adding that the products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

NAFDAC said that anybody in possession of the counterfeit product should immediately discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest agency office.

Healthcare providers and consumers are encouraged to report suspected counterfeit health products to NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.

NAFDAC also advised the public to report adverse effects via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng, and e-reporting platforms www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med- safety application for download.

News Agency Of Nigeria
