NAF puts presidential aircraft, Falcon 900B, up for sale

The decision comes on the heels of the Federal Government's approval, as disclosed in a tweet on NAF's official page on Monday, December 04, 2023.

The tweet, which featured an invitation to tender, read: "INVITATION TO TENDER SALE OF NIGERIAN AIR FORCE FALCON 900B AIRCRAFT." The accompanying flyer detailed the government's approval for the sale and outlined the procedures for submitting bids.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved the sale of Falcon 900B aircraft owned by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

"In compliance with provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007, the NAF hereby invites all interested parties to submit bids for the purchase of the aircraft. The bids can be submitted by email or physically," the flyer stated.

For electronic submissions, bidders are required to send password-protected bids to dproc@airforce.mil.ng, with the password sent separately to dproc2@airforce.mil.ng.

Physical submissions, on the other hand, should be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the interested company/entity, along with a clear description and reference to the request. The envelope must also be marked with the statement, 'DO NOT OPEN BEFORE 24 DECEMBER 2023.'