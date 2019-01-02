NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola,who annouced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said the operation was carried out on Tuesday.

He explained that the attack was conducted on Jan.1 after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions confirmed that the building was being used as an assembly point by the terrorists.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the building.

“A direct hit was recorded on the target leading to significant damage to the structure and neutralisation of the occupants,” the spokesman said.