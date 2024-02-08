My daughter is qualified to work in CBN - Ndume tackles Cardoso again

Ndume said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

He called on the CBN Governor to focus on his job rather than dwelling on trivialities.

“The governor of the CBN should focus on stabilising the economy rather than dwelling on the relocation of departments to an already-populated Lagos,” he said.

Ndume said that his comments against the relocation of some departments of the CBN to Lagos were based on reality and the irrelevance of the action by the leadership of the apex bank

The lawmaker said that since his intervention, some elements had been using a section of the media to attack his personality and question the credentials of his daughter who was a staff member of the CBN.

He said that as a lawmaker, his daughter and children were qualified to work in any government agency as long as they had the needed credentials.