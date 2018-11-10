Pulse.ng logo
Mrs Buhari honours airport cleaner who returned lost bag

Mrs Buhari, who presented the award at a brief reception in the State House, Abuja, urged Nigerians to “emulate the uncommon honesty and incorruptible disposition exhibited by Miss Ishaya.”

FG committed to promotion of health, rights of women, children - Mrs Buhari play Mrs Buhari honours airport cleaner who returned lost bag (Herald)

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has presented an award of excellent to a janitor with Lakewood Development Company, Miss Mary Ishaya, who returned a lost bag she picked up in the male toilet of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Mrs Buhari, who presented the award at a brief reception in the State House, Abuja, urged Nigerians to “emulate the uncommon honesty and incorruptible disposition exhibited by Miss Ishaya.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had on Sept. 11, 2018 on its official tweeter handle @FAAN_Official tweeted: “we celebrate Miss Mary Ishaya who works for Lakewood Company, the cleaning contractor responsible for cleaning Abuja Airport.

“She found the following valuable items in the toilet: 2,000 dollars,  140 Canadian dollars, eight pieces of coins, N21,850, two international passports, four ATM cards, four bus cards and baggage claim tags.

“The owner, an employee of Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Imade Uhunwagho, has since collected his valuables.”

NAN also recalled that the cleaning firm had in appreciation, promoted Miss Ishaya from being a janitor to a supervisor.

Ishaya thanked the wife of the President for recognising her action, adding that the award would encourage her to do more.

The Vice Chairman of the Company, Mr Jonathan Irafor, expressed gratitude to Mrs Buhari for finding Ishaya worthy of the award.

According to him, the honour is not just on Ishaya alone but the entire company because that is what it preaches to to its workers.

Irafor said that the company would continue to do its best to uphold honesty, transparency and integrity in line with the change mantra of the present administration.

