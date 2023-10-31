ADVERTISEMENT
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one grinding machine was given to each of the 15 women.

Peter Pindar, a senior Agricultural Superintendent, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Abuja, said the distribution was done under the ministry's emergency empowerment of youth and women on yam processing and packaging for value addition.

According to Pindar, the ministry has brought these grinding machines for women in the state to enhance their productivity.

The Programme Manager, Edo Agricultural Development Programme, Dr Edward Izevbigie, appreciated the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for their efforts at empowering farmers in the state.

"All the time they are empowering farmers, giving advisory services, inputs and capacity building to enhance food production in the country," he added.

Izevbigie urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the grinding machines to create wealth for themselves and their families.

Ministry gives grinding machines to 15 Edo women for food security, wealth creation

