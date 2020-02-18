As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) holds mock for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) today (Tuesday, February 18, 2020), Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has warned sitting candidates against examination malpractices.

While warning universities and other tertiary institutions to abide by the rules of the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) established by JAMB, Adamu noted that the government is aware of the corrupt practices such as admission racketeering, amongst others.

“Candidates who are billed to sit for the 2020 UTME are urged to refrain from any form of malpractices as this administration detests all forms of corruption, including examination malpractice and admission racketeering.

“Permit me to seize this opportunity to state that the leadership of any higher institution found to be involved in admitting any candidate without the prior approval of the board or outside the established platform – CAPS – would be considered and treated as corrupting the system," Punch quoted Adamu as saying.

Dr Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB's Head of Media and Information, had however disclosed that the board has so far registered over 1.9 million prospective candidates for its 2020 UTME, with a few hours to the end of the exercise.