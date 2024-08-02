Military neutralises 572 terrorists, arrests 790 suspects in July

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops recovered 440 weapons, 10,589 ammunition comprising 232 AK47 rifles, 93 locally fabricated guns and 82 Dane guns.

He said troops also recovered 32 pump action guns, 5,041 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2,768 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 659 cartridges, 63 assorted arms and 2,259 assorted ammunition.

In the North East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai, neutralised 254 terrorists, apprehended 167 suspects and rescued 80 kidnapped hostages as well as surrendered 3,976 BH/ISWAP terrorists combatants and their families.

He added that a total of 106 AK47 rifles, 36 fabricated rifles, 29 Dane guns, 17 assorted arms, 1,644 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 968 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 1,379 assorted ammunition were recovered.

In the North Central, Buba said the troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralised 50 terrorist/ violent extremists, apprehended 135 suspects and rescued 80 kidnapped hostages within the month.

He added that the troops also recovered 32 AK47 rifles, 28 fabricated guns, 27 assorted arms, 773 rounds of 7.62mm special, 200 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 178 assorted ammunition.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, he said the troops neutralised 24 terrorists, apprehended 56 suspects and rescued 59 kidnapped hostages, as well as recovered of cache of assorted arms and ammunition.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 152 terrorists, apprehended 102 suspects and rescued 144 kidnapped hostages in July.

He added that the troops also recovered 48 AK47 rifles, 24 fabricated guns, five assorted arms, 1,462 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1,079 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 94 assorted ammunition.

Under Operation Whirl Punch, Buba said the troops neutralised 66 terrorists, arrested 76 suspects and rescued 97 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered 24 AK47 rifles, 737 rounds of 7.62mm special, 281 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 45 assorted ammunition.

In the South-South, Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe, apprehended 137 suspected crude oil thieves and recovered 3.6 million litres of crude oil, 625,518 litres of AGO, 450 litres of DPK and 1,230 litres of PMS.

According to him, troops also destroyed 91 wooden boats, 53 assorted ammunition and 173 illegal refining sites.

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA, neutralised 26 terrorists, apprehended 117 suspects and rescued 19 kidnapped hostages.

According to him, troops recovered 18 AK47 rifles, 29 pump action guns, 372 rounds of 7.62mm special, 178 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 504 live cartridges, 26 assorted arms, 475 assorted ammunition and 49 other equipment.

On the ongoing nationwide protest, Buba said the armed forces were committed to ensuring stability wherever it might be needed across the country.

“We have tightened security in several areas, bearing in mind the protest was hijacked and turned violent in some parts of the country.

“The military remains committed and strong to its mission of defending the country and protecting citizens.

