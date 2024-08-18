MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts

The revered cleric disclosed this during the 35th anniversary of the church on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The General Overseer presented car gifts to 492 first-class graduates members of the church, to continue the tradition, which he started in 2011 to encourage youths in the church to work harder for excellence.

The three-day anniversary convention, titled ‘Power from on high,' started on August 16 and ended on Sunday, with a thanksgiving and holy communion.

Speaking at the event, Olukoya said, “We are encouraging them to work hard, I believe MFM has the largest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria.

“In 2011, the Lord established a programme in MFM to encourage the youth. At the programme, I said to anybody who is a member of MFM and makes a first class, I will give them a car.

“Nineteen students made a first class that year, and I have given them cars, I did so at the second edition. But by the third edition, the programme galvanised MFM students to start working hard. We had 77 of them, and I couldn’t afford to give them 77 cars. I started giving money.