ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts

Nurudeen Shotayo

Olukoya revealed how he motivated MFM members to strive for first-class by offering them car gifts.

Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya is the founder of the Mountain of Fire Ministry
Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya is the founder of the Mountain of Fire Ministry

Recommended articles

The revered cleric disclosed this during the 35th anniversary of the church on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

The General Overseer presented car gifts to 492 first-class graduates members of the church, to continue the tradition, which he started in 2011 to encourage youths in the church to work harder for excellence.

The three-day anniversary convention, titled ‘Power from on high,' started on August 16 and ended on Sunday, with a thanksgiving and holy communion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 9 biggest churches in Nigeria

Speaking at the event, Olukoya said, “We are encouraging them to work hard, I believe MFM has the largest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria.

“In 2011, the Lord established a programme in MFM to encourage the youth. At the programme, I said to anybody who is a member of MFM and makes a first class, I will give them a car.

“Nineteen students made a first class that year, and I have given them cars, I did so at the second edition. But by the third edition, the programme galvanised MFM students to start working hard. We had 77 of them, and I couldn’t afford to give them 77 cars. I started giving money.

“The next year, it became 106. By the fifth edition in 2019, we had 329, and we gave them 250,000 each, and today, by the sixth edition, we have 492 graduates.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts

MFM produces highest number of first-class graduates in Nigeria - GO boasts

Ganduje reacts to his '2027 presidency bid' posters' emergence on social media

Ganduje reacts to his '2027 presidency bid' posters' emergence on social media

NDLEA arrests Vietnam-bound businessman with 88 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

NDLEA arrests Vietnam-bound businessman with 88 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

Respite for Abuja residents as prices of food items crash

Respite for Abuja residents as prices of food items crash

Justice who restricted Abuja protesters deserve national honours, senior lawyer

Justice who restricted Abuja protesters deserve national honours, senior lawyer

NDLEA recovers ₦6.2bn codeine consignment at Onne Port

NDLEA recovers ₦6.2bn codeine consignment at Onne Port

Our businesses moving - FCT residents hail FG for improved power supply

Our businesses moving - FCT residents hail FG for improved power supply

Yusuf orders probe of 'contract' to Kwankwaso's brother after social media exposé

Yusuf orders probe of 'contract' to Kwankwaso's brother after social media exposé

5 reasons why we love the new Aquafina’s ‘Better with Your Padi of Life' TVC

5 reasons why we love the new Aquafina’s ‘Better with Your Padi of Life' TVC

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru [Within Nigeria]

Nwifuru pays ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank’ women project

Kegites Club forms new association in US [NAN]

Kegites Club forms new association in US

Nigerians condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Nigerians online condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue