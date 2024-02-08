ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Meeting with World Bank focused on sustainable growth for Nigeria – Edun

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bjerde said that the role of the World Bank was more important than ever.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun [Twitter:@IU_Wakilii·]
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun [Twitter:@IU_Wakilii·]

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, said that the objective of the meeting was geared towards attaining sustainable growth and development.

Edun said that the meeting also discussed major project financing through concessional funding for the West and Central African countries and the poor countries in general.

“This is focusing on the International Development Association (IDA). We are here to discuss the funding of electricity access, social safety needs, digitisation and the general issues that affect poor countries,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Anna Bjerde, said that central to the engagement was the challenge of energy access.

“Energy access is an excellent example of what can be accomplished. It is also an issue that African leaders have prioritised since 2000, and access to energy has more than doubled across Africa.

“Despite significant investment and progress at the current pace, close to 600 million Africans are likely to remain without electricity by 2030, with two-thirds of those living in countries currently classified as protected.

“Together, we can do better to reach universal electricity access.

“By the end of the decade, the rate of electricity access growth will be to triple, this is doable and the World Bank Group is ready to accompany you in the journey from ambition to reality,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bjerde said that one of the many lessons from COVID-19 was how important it was to have a strong tightening delivery system to help the most vulnerable countries build resilience to shocks.

“Whether they be from pandemics combat or climate, we accelerated the use of established cash transfer systems to reach more than 50 million people or 10 per cent of the total original population.

“We also supported about 20 million farmers and pastoralists with urgent agricultural inputs.

“The investments that you have all carried out to build robust delivery and targeting systems means that more can now be done to help the most vulnerable.

“These examples show that transformation and impact are possible if countries decide to create the conditions to convert opportunities into transformation on the continent,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bjerde said that the role of the World Bank was more important than ever.

”We exist in order to work with you hand-in-hand toward the best achievable results for the prosperity of your countries.

“World Bank Group is a consistent and steadfast partner for countries in Africa,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGO donates food items to 30,000 Osun residents

NGO donates food items to 30,000 Osun residents

Meeting with World Bank focused on sustainable growth for Nigeria – Edun

Meeting with World Bank focused on sustainable growth for Nigeria – Edun

Gov’s wife frowns at alarming rate of female genital mutilation in Ekiti

Gov’s wife frowns at alarming rate of female genital mutilation in Ekiti

Surrender or be killed, no third option – Military tells terrorists

Surrender or be killed, no third option – Military tells terrorists

Senate promises to tackle 'one chance' menace

Senate promises to tackle 'one chance' menace

Pensioners demand inclusion in minimum wage committee

Pensioners demand inclusion in minimum wage committee

Kano anti-graft agency threatens to close warehouses hoarding foodstuffs

Kano anti-graft agency threatens to close warehouses hoarding foodstuffs

ECOWAS mulls measures to redress Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger withdrawal

ECOWAS mulls measures to redress Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger withdrawal

He inherited Buhari's failures - Northern groups declare support for Tinubu’s govt

He inherited Buhari's failures - Northern groups declare support for Tinubu’s govt

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra