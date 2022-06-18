Matawalle charges pilgrims to pray for Nigeria while in Saudi Arabia

A total of 1,303 faithful are expected to perform Hajj from Zamfara this year.

Matawalle said Zamfara needed serious prayers to end insecurity, hence the need for the intending pilgrims to pray for peace sustainability in all parts of the state.

He also urged them to be good ambassadors of the state and respect constituted authorities in Nigeria and in Saudi Arabia while at the holy land.

He said his administration had provided all the necessary assistance in terms of logistics support to the intending pilgrims for them to perform Hajj comfortably.

Zamfara provided new vehicles to convey the intending pilgrims from the Hajj Camp in Gusau to the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, for their onward journey to Saudi Arabia.

It also organised comfortable accommodation in Madina, Mecca, Munna and Arafat, all in Saudi Arabia as well as other welfare packages for the comfort of the pilgrims.

The governor said government sponsored Islamic scholars to guide the intending pilgrims on Hajj rites while at home and at the holy land and also medical personnel and other officials to cater to their needs.

Matawalle charged the government delegation and the state‘s Hajj Commission to intensify efforts toward successful conduct of the 2022 Hajj.

Earlier, the Amirul Hajj (Pilgrims’ Guide), Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, told the governor that the delegation had concluded all logistics arrangements for a successful Hajj.

Magarya is Speaker, Zamfara House of Assembly.