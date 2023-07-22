ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Man beheads 84-year-old in Ogun, dies resisting police arrest

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 32-year-old man, David Shodola, suspected to be mentally challenged, on Friday beheaded an 84-year-old man, Alfred Opadipe, in Iperu community, Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun.

Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)
Nigerian Police officers on the run (Illustraton - NewDawnNigeria)

Shodola also ended up dead as he was said to have violently resisted arrest and attacked police officers with a machete.

Recommended articles

SP Omotola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday.

Odutola said that following a call received from an unnamed informant, police officers led by the Isara Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bankole Eluyeru, stormed the scene.

The PPRO said that an attempt to arrest the suspect was allegedly fiercely resisted as he used “the machete on the Divisional Police Officer and his men.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesman said that the team succeeded in neutralising the suspect.

Odutola said from the intelligence gathered by the police, there was no report of the suspect being mentally challenged.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Father of slain man hails Appeal Court ₦100m judgment against customs

Father of slain man hails Appeal Court ₦100m judgment against customs

Man beheads 84-year-old in Ogun, dies resisting police arrest

Man beheads 84-year-old in Ogun, dies resisting police arrest

Shehu Sani urges Tinubu to give 25% palliative to persons with disabilities

Shehu Sani urges Tinubu to give 25% palliative to persons with disabilities

FEMA on high alert over anticipated downpour on Sunday – DG

FEMA on high alert over anticipated downpour on Sunday – DG

Fuel subsidy detrimental to downstream sector, economy – Don

Fuel subsidy detrimental to downstream sector, economy – Don

INEC meets collation, returning officers for post-2023 election review

INEC meets collation, returning officers for post-2023 election review

CAN urges Tinubu to prioritise measures to alleviate poverty

CAN urges Tinubu to prioritise measures to alleviate poverty

Achonu remains our governorship candidate in Imo, LP reacts to court ruling

Achonu remains our governorship candidate in Imo, LP reacts to court ruling

Ebonyi govt rescues 10-year-old from child abuse

Ebonyi govt rescues 10-year-old from child abuse

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

Petrol hits ₦617 per litre in Abuja

Petrol rises from ₦537 to ₦617 per litre in Abuja