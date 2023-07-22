Man beheads 84-year-old in Ogun, dies resisting police arrest

SP Omotola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Friday.

Odutola said that following a call received from an unnamed informant, police officers led by the Isara Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bankole Eluyeru, stormed the scene.

The PPRO said that an attempt to arrest the suspect was allegedly fiercely resisted as he used “the machete on the Divisional Police Officer and his men.”

The police spokesman said that the team succeeded in neutralising the suspect.