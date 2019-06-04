Until his appointment, Adisa served as the group political editor for Tribune Newspaper and the Abuja Bureau Chief.

The appointment which takes immediate effect was confirmed in a statement made available to journalists by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Bisi Ilaka.

He had earlier served as Special Assistant (Media Relations) to former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, between 2003 and May 2005.

Asida attended the University of Ibadan, where he earned a degree and Masters in Communication and Language Arts.

He has had an illustrious career in Journalism spanning stints in The News Tempo Magazines, The Punch Newspapers and lately Tribune which he joined in July 2005.

He also runs a weekly column in the Sunday Tribune called The Lynx-Eye, which he uses to dissect political developments across the country.

Adisa who hails from Ogbomoso South local government of the state is currently undertaking a Ph.D programme in Media Arts at the University of Abuja.