ADVERTISEMENT
LP accuses political appointees of ₦‎350,000 employment scam in Abia

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that more than 2,000 individuals had already been duped and issued employment letters into some ministries and agencies.

Labour Party logo (LeadershipNews)

Its Publicity Secretary, Mr Jerry Njoku, warned members of the public not to fall victim to the antics of some political appointees of the outgoing administration flaunting job opportunities at them.

He alleged that some of the political appointees were collecting as much as ₦‎350,000 from people with promises of getting them employed into senior and executive cadres in the state’s civil service.

“We use this medium to call on residents of Abia to report anyone who has collected money from them for recruitment into the civil service between April and May to the police.

“The said employment letters are fake and will not stand any test of scrutiny by the incoming government,’’ Njoku stated.

A Labour Party administration is expected to be sworn in in Abia on May 29 to succeed the current Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) administration having won the March 18 governorship election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

