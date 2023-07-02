ADVERTISEMENT
Lift ban on night operations of tricycles in Bayelsa - BDI tells Gov Diri

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Douye Diri had in June, acknowledged the adverse impact of the ban on legitimate business at night in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]
Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]

The BDI in a statement signed by its Secretary, Michael Rodamini, said it was insensitive and unimaginable for the governor to have allowed a ban, which was supposed to have been a stop-gap measure, to last beyond one month.

Rodamini said for Diri to have feigned ignorance of the overall destructive impact of his ban on the general economy, especially on nightlife, was a confirmation of his lack of capacity and cluelessness in handling issues affecting the state.

While condemning the incident that led to the ban, he said it should have since been lifted to ease the pains of the helpless masses, who did not have private vehicles to undertake their activities after 7: 00 p.m.

He said since Keke had become the only popular means of transport in the

state, especially for the masses, the ban had worsened the condition of the poor and made quick responses to emergency situations difficult.

Rodamini said for Diri to have allowed the ban to linger, even in the face of ongoing inclement weather caused by the rainy season, was a demonstration of his lack of care and concern for the common people of the state.

He further said the group had received reports of many Bayelsa residents attacked and robbed by criminal elements while trekking on dark, lonely roads and streets at nights to their destinations.

He observed that the ban had increased the insecurity in the state, especially in view of the pitch darkness that usually enveloped the state at night following dysfunctional streetlights across the entire capital city

“Banning Keke at night, providing no alternative and allowing such a ban to linger and pretending that all is well despite its negative effects on the people, especially in this rainy season, only emphasised the anti-people position of this government.

“We are calling on Douye Diri to immediately lift the ban to ameliorate the plight of the masses.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the restriction on commercial tricycles operation from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. followed a dispute where a commercial tricycle operator stabbed his passenger to death on April 19, an act that provoked sympathisers to stone the tricyclist to death.

He said that the restriction was a temporary measure to forestall breakdown of law and order and assured that it would soon be relaxed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

