Lawmaker wants Nigerians to treat cholera as seriously as COVID as disease kills 53

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government has activated the National Emergency Operation Centre due to the cholera outbreak.

Cholera patients [PremiumTimes]
Cholera patients [PremiumTimes]

Faleke made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently reported that 53 deaths due to cholera had been recorded in the country.

Also, the Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, said that the Federal Government had activated the National Emergency Operation Centre for cholera.

Idris said, “As of June 24, 2024, 1,528 suspected cases and 53 deaths were recorded across 31 states and 107 LGAs with a case fatality rate of 3.5% since the beginning of the year.”

Reacting, Faleke said that Nigerians should do more to curb the cholera outbreak.

"Every Nigerian needs to be careful, our attitude to cleanliness matters,” he said.

Faleke said that Nigerians should be more careful about what they eat and drink.

The way we took COVID-19 seriously is the way we should take this cholera outbreak.

“Cholera has killed many people. We expected that, in this modern age, we should not be having an outbreak of cholera in Nigeria.

“However, it has come; so, we have to deal with it. People should be more careful with what they eat and what they drink.

“There are many fake products out there. Stop taking fake products. You don’t have to drink anything, take clean water,” he advised.

