Lawal says FG to procure more arms for National Park Service Operations

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister added that the govt is collaborating with relevant agencies to clean the forest of bandits, illegal miners and the coastal areas where oil thefts take place.

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal (Daily Trust)
Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal (Daily Trust)

The Minister disclosed this on Thursday when he paid an official visit to the headquarters of NPS and the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) in Abuja.

Lawal said President Bola Tinubu was very concerned about the operations of the parks because of the spate of insecurity in the country. The Minister disclosed that there is an ongoing collaboration with relevant agencies to clean the forest of bandits, illegal miners and the coastal areas where oil thefts take place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports NPS is statutorily responsible for the preservation, enhancement and protection of wild animals and plants and other vegetation in National Parks; and for matters connected therewith.

The Minister charged the NBMA to be more proactive in its approaches and to engage more in research to curb the inflow of unwanted genetically modified foods.

“If you allow these genetically modified foods to come into the markets, there will be a very fierce war,” he said.

He commended the two agencies for their efforts and urged them to do more to keep up with their mandates. Lawal further tasked the agencies with teamwork, dedication and punctuality to duty at all times for the effective discharge of their duties.

Earlier, Dr Ibrahim Goni Conservator-General of NPS appealed to the minister for upward review of their subvention. Goni also requested the procurement of more arms to curb trans-banditry activities with Cameroon as well as the commercialisation of three parks.

On her part, Dr Agnes Asagbra the director-general of NBMA appealed for the provision of bigger office space and more training for members of staff of the agency

She also requested machinery to fight environmental activities impeding the operations of the agency. NAN reports that both agencies made elaborate presentations of their operations to the Minister.

They also led the Minister on a tour of the NPS animal orphanage, mini park, museum, and NBMA laboratory before he planted a tree to mark the visit.

