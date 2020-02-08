The Director General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the side line of the incident in Lagos on Friday.

According to him, the incident happened around 7 p.m on Friday when a truck laden with several bundles/packs of cardboard papers and other combustible materials got burnt and recovered by the LASEMA Response Team on Third Mainland Bridge.

“Investigations revealed that wreckage of the burnt truck with registration number XN 561 AKD, resulted from the incident of burning truck on the bridge.

“The truck has now been extinguished very close to the Adeniji Adele junction inward Obalende.

“There was no live lost and no injuries, while preliminary investigations indicated that electrical sparks emanating from the engine probably cause the fire that burnt the truck.

“Though the driver of the burnt truck could not be found at the scene of the incident to offer further explanation on how the incident started and escalated to uncontrollable level.

“The fire was finally extinguished by efforts of the Federal Fire Service whose team arrived first from their Campbell Street base, supported with efforts of the Lagos State Fire Service,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that some of the officials of LASTMA and Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) were also present at the incident scene controlling traffic in the ongoing operation.

He said while LASTMA tow truck was deployed but could not recover the wreckage due to the weight of the burnt truck exceeding the capacity of the LASTMA tow truck

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the above development necessitated the deployment of LASEMA heavy duty equipment with support of Super Metro.

He said that Super Metro equipment was used to recover the wreckage of the burnt truck off the bridge completely by 11.30 p.m on Friday in order to resume normal vehicular activities.