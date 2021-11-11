RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lai Mohammed says Twitter has met 10 out of 12 conditions

Jude Egbas

Negotiations between Twitter and Nigeria’s federal government are ongoing.

From L-R: President Muhammadu Buhari, Jack Dorsey of Twitter and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. (PG)
From L-R: President Muhammadu Buhari, Jack Dorsey of Twitter and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. (PG)

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, says social media company Twitter, has met a chunk of conditions, five months after the federal government banned the use of the social media platform in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Nigerian International Partnership Forum in Paris, France, Mohammed also said Twitter was not banned in Nigeria, but "suspended."

He also denied that Twitter was suspended because it took down President Muhammadu Buhari's tweets.

According to Mohammed: “I want to categorically say that Twitter was not banned in Nigeria, it was only suspended. So, Twitter was never banned, it was suspended.

“Also, the suspension has nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The correspondence between us and Twitter has reached an advanced stage. I want to say that the correspondences and the exchanges have been fruitful.

“But we have a few more issues to resolve. Out of about 12 conditions, Twitter has been able to meet 10.

“Very soon, all issues will be resolved in a way that it will be good for both our country and Twitter.”

President Buhari had ordered for the lifting of the ban on Independence Day, if Twitter met certain conditions.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

