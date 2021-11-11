Lai Mohammed says Twitter has met 10 out of 12 conditions

Speaking at the Nigerian International Partnership Forum in Paris, France, Mohammed also said Twitter was not banned in Nigeria, but "suspended."

He also denied that Twitter was suspended because it took down President Muhammadu Buhari's tweets.

According to Mohammed: “I want to categorically say that Twitter was not banned in Nigeria, it was only suspended. So, Twitter was never banned, it was suspended.

“Also, the suspension has nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The correspondence between us and Twitter has reached an advanced stage. I want to say that the correspondences and the exchanges have been fruitful.

“But we have a few more issues to resolve. Out of about 12 conditions, Twitter has been able to meet 10.

“Very soon, all issues will be resolved in a way that it will be good for both our country and Twitter.”