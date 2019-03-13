The Lagos State Task Force has reportedly impounded 115 motorcycles including those belonging to on-demand transportation companies, Gokada and Max.ng.

The motorbike hailing service operators are said to have been ordered by the Task Force to immediately comply with the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012.

Speaking during an enforcement operation on motorcyclists operating on restricted routes, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi said out of the 115 motorcycles impounded on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, during the enforcement operation, 22 were branded commercial ‘Gokada and Maxokada’.

Egbeyemi said that the activities of these newly branded commercial motorcycle operators were illegal and without any valid documentation from the state government, PM News reports.

The Task Force Chairman added that no commercial motorcycle operator was allowed to operate around 475 restricted routes, including highways and bridges across the State.

He said, “The government enjoined members of the public to henceforth desist from patronising commercial motorcyclists on all restricted routes as passengers are as well liable for prosecutions.

“It was an eyesore seeing operators of these newly branded commercial motorcycles (Gokada/Maxokada) competing for right of ways with motorists on highways and bridges across the State.”

According to PM News, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu had directed that 10 arrested riders be immediately charged to court for prosecution.

One of the riders, Ayeni Francis, who is a Gokada rider reportedly said that he was unaware of any documentation with the government as he claimed to be paying N3000 to the company every day.

Pulse reached out to Gokada but effort to reach our source in the company proved abortive as his phone line was switched off.

Gokada is an on-demand transportation company or motorbike hailing service. The company was established in February 2018.