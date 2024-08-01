ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Lagos protesters defy court order, converge under Ikeja bridge

Bayo Wahab

The Lagos State Government believes restricting the protest to two locations would prevent it from being hijacked by hoodlums.

Lagos protesters converge under Ikeja bridge.

48 hours before the protests, Justice Emmanuel Ogundare of the Lagos High Court granted the state government’s application to restrict the protests to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and the Peace Park in Ketu.

The Lagos State Government argued that there was a need to protect the critical infrastructures of the state and prevent a repeat of the violent incidents that followed the EndSARS protests.

The state government believes the restriction would prevent the protest from being hijacked by hoodlums prepared to breach law and order.

However, the protesters have ignored the court order as young Nigerians gather under Ikeja bridge around Computer Village to express their frustration with the high cost of living and other economic challenges plaguing the country.

A video shared by a photojournalist better known as Pooja on X showed the protesters singing anti-government songs with some of them carrying placards.

The photojournalist also shared videos of police officers urging the protesters to move to the designated locations for the protests.

The caption of one of the videos reads, “The DPO of the police station in Alausa, Ikeja has addressed the group & asked them to go to Gani Fawehinmi park as that’s the designated location for the protest.”

The ongoing demonstration across the country is expected to last 10 days, as young Nigerians demand good governance from President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Meanwhile, many parts of Lagos are empty as traders refuse to open for business.

