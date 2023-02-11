Lagos hoodlums attack Labour Party supporters during Peter Obi's rally

Pulse reports that Labour Party supporters trooped out in various locations in the state, heading to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) where Peter Obi was scheduled to hold his grand finale rally ahead of the February 25, election.

According to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, four supporters of the party came under attack in the Ilasan Division on the Island area.

He said the incident was reported to the police by the Labour Party Chairman for Jakande Ward and that the injured victims have been given medical attention.

Hundeyin added that the DPO of Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations into the incident and that the injured supporters are helping the police with relevant information that will lead to the arrest of the hoodlums.

Hundeyin's words: "Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

"The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

"This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The regrettable attack happened at about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers."

In a separate incident, the spokesman for the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Tanko Yunusa, told The Punch that another set of Labour Party supporters were attacked on their way to the rally.

Tanko's words: “The Obidient Movement is under attack in Lagos. They are stopping our people from coming to the TBS rally.