Lagos harmonises calendar for public, private schools

According to the government, schools below tertiary level will resume for the first term on Sept. 5 and vacate on Dec. 16.

“The approved calendar is in line with our mandate to ensure a harmonised calendar for both public and private schools in Lagos State,” the government stated.

It said that 2022/2023 academic calendar would ensure that students would spend productive learning hours in classrooms.

“It is pertinent to note that, according to the calendar, schools are to maintain a minimum of 180 learning days,” the government said.