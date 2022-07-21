RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos harmonises calendar for public, private schools

Lagos State Government has declared Sept. 5, the resumption date for the first term of 2022/2023 academic session, in an effort to harmonise the calendar of public and private schools.

Secondary school students in Lagos, Nigeria [LASG]

The government made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance in Lagos State Ministry of Education, on Thursday in Lagos.

According to the government, schools below tertiary level will resume for the first term on Sept. 5 and vacate on Dec. 16.

“The approved calendar is in line with our mandate to ensure a harmonised calendar for both public and private schools in Lagos State,” the government stated.

It said that 2022/2023 academic calendar would ensure that students would spend productive learning hours in classrooms.

“It is pertinent to note that, according to the calendar, schools are to maintain a minimum of 180 learning days,” the government said.

Lagos State Government enjoined all the schools to adhere strictly to the calendar for delivery of quality and sustainable education in tandem with its T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda on education and technology.

