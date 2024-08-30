ADVERTISEMENT
Fire razes Lagos govt staff quarters at Ogba

Segun Adeyemi

In the aftermath, occupants were educated on the safe use of electrical appliances to prevent future incidents.

As at 5 am on Friday, August, 30, emergency responders were still working to fully secure the area and prevent further damage. [Getty Images]
The fire erupted around 2:20 am and ravaged one of the two-bedroom flats in Block 21, a three-story building housing 16 flats.

Fortunately, no lives were lost, and there were no injuries.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire was caused by an electrical surge in the children's room of Flat 5.

"The fire completely destroyed the children's bedroom, resulting in the loss of properties worth millions of naira," said Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, Permanent Secretary of LASEMA.

Dr Oke-Osanyitolu praised emergency services' swift and coordinated response, including LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Nigerian Police Force.

"The prompt and coordinated efforts of the Agency's LRT, NPF, and Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service ensured the fire was contained and extinguished quickly," he stated.

By 5 am, emergency responders were still securing the area and preventing further damage.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

