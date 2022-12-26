Lagos Govt shuts Quilox over noise pollution

The nightclub located at Ozumba Nbadwe Street, Victoria Island belongs to Shina Peller, a federal lawmaker representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency in Oyo State.

In a statement released on Sunday, December 24, 2022, the state government stated that the enforcement exercise was jointly carried out by LASEPA and the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

According to Dolapo Fasawe, General Manager, LASEPA, the agency received several distress calls with video evidence from concerned neighbours on the alleged environmental nuisance constituted by the club.

“To avert situations like this, we recently held a stakeholders’ parley with the owners and chief executive officers of night clubs in the state to address the issue of noise pollution during the festive period. The state, in its magnanimity, compassionately increased the decibels to accommodate leisure and hospitality business interest.

“We urged them to apply for sound control permits to enable us to reach out and notify the host community of the intended programme and further deploy our officials to the venue for proper monitoring and prevention of excessive noise pollution,” Fasawe said.

Fasawe added that an invitation sent to other stakeholders was sent to Quilox but the club ignored the invitation.