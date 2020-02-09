Lagos State Government has denied the report about a suspected case of Coronavirus at a Chinese residence in Gowon Estate in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The state government in a statement signed by Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on Sunday, February 9, 2020, says the report is false.

In the statement, the Abayomi said immediately they got the report, the Surveillance and Biosecurity Unit of the state’s Ministry of Health commissioned a search party to investigate the matter.

The search party comprises of Dr Odufuwa Alimosho, Dr Oni Mosan Okunola, Mr Abdusalam Akindele, Mr Akinfolarin Baruwa.

The commissioner said the so-called Osoba Close or Street where the Chinese national that allegedly has the disease lives on was not found in the estate.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, Lagos state. [Twitter/@ProfAkinAbayomi]

According to him, this was after “using all available intelligence from the key community members (Ward locals, Councillors, motorbike riders, market women, bartenders), programmatic implementation maps and Google maps, major streets in Gowon Estate was thoroughly searched”.

The commissioner said the investigation would be completed today, adding that his ministry has already increased surveillance on hotels and other resort centres in Lagos.

“If this turns out to be fake news, it will have been a waste of human and other government resources and unnecessary inducement of panicking and anxiety in the community caused by mischievous elements.

“It also results in racial stigmatization. We shall commence all efforts to track down sources of intentional malicious news. This is considered to be a serious biosecurity offence.”