RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos govt says Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge will be ready by June 2023

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Government says the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge will be completed by June 2023.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr Olujimi Hotonu; the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Frederic Oladeinde; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso and the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye during the bored piling ceremony of the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge on Friday, July 1, 2022.
The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr Olujimi Hotonu; the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Frederic Oladeinde; Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso and the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye during the bored piling ceremony of the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye said this at the commencement of bored piling for the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge at Maryland, Lagos on Friday.

Recommended articles

Bored piling can be literally called a form of building foundation that provides support for structures.

Adeyoye said that with a total length of 3.9 kilometres, the project was designed to provide direct link between Opebi, Mende, Maryland and Ojota to Ikorodu road.

She said that the bridge would reduce the perennial traffic on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, and traffic on other roads around the environment.

According to her, the project designed in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation will not only provide infrastructure solution, but also a transport solution that ensures value and relief for the motoring public.

She said the project was a vision to reality, and also brought about innovation, as part of the bridge would be for working and exercising for residents.

Adeyoye said the construction of the bridge would bring about learning opportunities for students and creating of jobs.

On his part, the commissioner for transportation, Mr Frederic Oladeinde said the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration was determined to provide infrastructure that would be complemented by descent Inter-modal transportation system, befitting of a mega city like Lagos.

Oladeinde described the project as huge, as it would connect communities to Ojota, and enable commuters to navigate from Ikeja to the Island, and at the same time, reducing travel time.

”So when you look at the population of Lagos, you will understand that it is important that we develop our public transport. To develop the public transport, you must have good infrastructure.

”So we are developing the infrastructure required to ensure that we put a decent public transport on our network for our people.

”One of the reasons why we are working with the ministry of works is to ensure that the junction connection is efficient for public transport to take, because we need to give priority to public transportation.

”So when you look at all the projects that we are doing, it is project that will either connect community on our project or will make our public transport better,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Jan. 26, Sanwo-Olu announced the kick off of the construction of the bridge, which was conceived over 20 year ago.

Sanwo-Olu described the project as a legacy of his administration to ease the burden of commuters.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Army Chief vows to go after terrorists who killed troops in Shiroro ambush

Army Chief vows to go after terrorists who killed troops in Shiroro ambush

How 1,130 looted Benin Bronzes got to Germany – FG

How 1,130 looted Benin Bronzes got to Germany – FG

PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu

PDP members defect to APC in Ikorodu

Apapa Customs Command generates N522.4bn in 6 months

Apapa Customs Command generates N522.4bn in 6 months

Anambra govt to spend N1bn for solar-powered street lights

Anambra govt to spend N1bn for solar-powered street lights

Lagos govt says Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge will be ready by June 2023

Lagos govt says Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge will be ready by June 2023

Couple in NSCDC net for allegedly maltreating househelp

Couple in NSCDC net for allegedly maltreating househelp

Lions Club seeks N200m to fight childhood cancer in Nigeria

Lions Club seeks N200m to fight childhood cancer in Nigeria

EU inaugurates €1.3bn Nigeria green economy project

EU inaugurates €1.3bn Nigeria green economy project

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad [NAN]

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

2018 prophecies concern Obasanjo and Atiku