Lagos Govt. inaugurates 22-member committee for Sanwo-Olu’s 2nd term swearing-in

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotos, said in a statement that the committee would coordinate the activities for the May 29 swearing-in ceremony of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat.

Omotoso said that the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, was inaugurated as the Chairman of the committee, while a former Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Mrs Saidat Oladunjoye, is the Vice-Chairman.

He said that members of the committee would serve on various sub-committees that would organise the inauguration.

According to him, other members of the committee include the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Gboyega Soyannwo; Mr Abayomi Oluyomi; Mr Gbenga Omotoso; Mrs Aramide Adeyoye; Mr Olawale Musa; Mr Sukanmi Oyegbola; Mr Bayo Ogunlana and Dr. A. W. Olarinmoye.

Other persons on the list are Mr Kolade Alabi; Mr Bolaji Durojaiye; Mr Tunde Onigbanjo; Adetoun Sanwo-Olu; Tejumade Lawal; Belinda Aderonke Odeneye; Kunle Fagbemi; Fola Hamzat; Simi Mosuro; Dr Hakeem Shittu and Mrs Ayiri Oladunmoye.

“ Mrs Adenike Akanbi will be the Secretary of the Committee, which also has the Special Adviser on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab as well as Mr Bimbo Onabanjo, as members.”