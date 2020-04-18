Hours after former Chief of Staff to the President, late Abba Kyari was buried in Abuja on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the Lagos State Government disclosed the hospital where he died.

Kyari who died in Lagos on Friday, April 17, was flown to Abuja in the early hours of Saturday.

The former Chief of Staff died 24 days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Following inquiries about the passing of the former Chief of Staff, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi in a statement said Kyari died at First Cardiology Consultants, a private hospital in Ikoyi area of the state.

According to Prof Abayomi, the hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant facility accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency.

The statement reads, “Following enquiries on the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mallam Abba Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government states that:

Mallam Abba Kyari died from Complications of #COVID19 infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos. This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, #COVID19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency @HEFAMAA_LASG of the @LSMOH.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of #COVID19, under the supervision of the Lagos State #COVID19 emergency response team”.