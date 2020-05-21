The patients were discharged after testing negative for the virus two consecutive times.

The state Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

The governor confirmed that a total 662 patients had so far been discharged from isolation centres in the state.

”Today, 13 more COVID-19 Lagos patients – nine males and four females – all Nigerians, have been discharged from the Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark), Lekki and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients, one from Onikan, four from Eti-Osa (LandMark), three from Lekki and five from LUTH isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered.

”With this, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos has risen to 662,” Sanwo-Olu said.