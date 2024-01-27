ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos digitises land acquisition as Sanwo-Olu unveils registration portal

Nurudeen Shotayo

The newly launched e-GIS portal provides digitised access to all data pertaining to lands in Lagos State before a purchase is facilitated.

Lagos digitises land acquisition as Sanwo-Olu unveils registration portal [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

The e-GIS platform ushers in a new dispensation of electronic registration of lands in the state, which is part of the Sanwo-Olu administration's strategies to make business in the state achieve growth.

While unveiling the one-stop digital platform on Friday, January 26, 2024, the Governor said the e-GIS portal has come to sanitise and revolutionise the process of acquir­ing, documenting and verifying land in Lagos.

According to him, the portal will reduce all forms of manual registration, eliminate the physical presence of applicants at land bureau offices and enable residents to file registration for their lands from the comfort of their homes at the click of a computer button.

Additionally, he said applicants will be able to obtain their title document, apply for a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O), and pay all necessary fees online, thereby eliminating the need for middlemen and costs applicants previously pay to lawyers and surveyors before getting land titles.

"I am pleased to announce that Lagos State has attained the most advanced stage in land documentation and acquisition by launching an electronic Geographic Information System (e-GIS) which provides digitised access to all data pertaining to the lands in the state before a purchase is facilitated.

"The e-GIS portal is a one-stop digital platform that sanitises and revolutionises the process of acquiring, documenting, and verifying land in Lagos. With the portal now live, applications for land titles have transitioned from the centuries-old manual paperwork into digital form, eliminating the need for middlemen and the associated costs applicants previously faced," Sanwo-Olu said in an X post on Friday.

Therefore, it is critical to highlight that innovative automated process has transited land transactions in digital format, integrating them into our registry and as a result transactions significantly reduce and save costs, meaning that the era of hiding files, or missing files is gone.

“Everything will be digitally available,” the governor said at the unveiling.

The e-GIS system is a further improvement on the Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) introduced by the administration of former Governor Bola Tinubu as the first attempt at digitising land title documents in Lagos.

The Babatunde Raji Fashola administration had built on the EDMS structure by introducing electronic documentation of C-of-O.

Fashola also phased out the old format of C-of-O and introduced a computer-generated paper with barcodes and other advanced security features that effectively eliminated forgery and cloning in the state's land records.

