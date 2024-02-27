ADVERTISEMENT
Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deputy governor is confident the country will come out of the present situation stronger.

Obafemi Hamzat (left) wants Nigerians to trust the judgement of President Bola Tinubu (middle) [The Cable]
He said this on Tuesday, when Bishop Stephen Adegbite, newly appointed Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the country would come out of the present situation stronger.

"We appeal to our people to be calm and patient with us; Nigeria is injured and it's currently going through a surgical operation; it will come out of this stronger.

"Our children will be better for it. Our goal is to build the largest logistic hub, which will allow us to stop dealing with middlemen.

"We have our father in person of President Bola Tinubu guiding us at every step of the way and we are focused on the success of the state," he said.

The governor reiterated the importance of both churches and mosques to the development of the state.

The Bishop, on his part, commended Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat for maintaining a good relationship. He also applauded the state on good governance.

"We don't have unnecessary rivalry between the two offices and I want to commend you two for that. Lagos will be that mega city that we all wish for it to be. People win second term and they don't do anything, but reverse is the case in Lagos State; this shows the level of commitment of the government to its people.

"Charity they say, begins from home. Lagos State is my first point of visit since I was named the secretary of NCPC. I'm grateful to our president for his support for pilgrimage programme for the past 24 years," he said.

NAN reports that Adegbite was the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State chapter, before bagging his new appointment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

