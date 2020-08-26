The NCDC announced the figures in its COVID-19 Situation Report for Aug. 25.

It said that out of the 388,346 COVID-19 sample tests conducted in the country, Lagos had conducted the highest number of sample tests.

On the chart list for the tests, Lagos was followed by Abuja with 46,413 tests, while Kano, Plateau and Oyo States, conducted 42,744; 23,113 and 19,562 tests respectively.

The agency said that Lagos State recorded 26 new COVID-19 infections from the 252 confirmed infections reported in the last 24 hours from 18 states.

According to NCDC, the new infections increase the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 18,018.

The health agency noted that five patients, who were treated and had fully recovered were discharged on the reported day, making 15,214 COVID-19 patients discharged in the state.

No COVID-19 related death was recorded in the state on the reported day, which means that it still retained its 202 case fatalities.

Also, data by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Region, shows that there are 1,195,702 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent, with over 922,000 recoveries and 28,007 deaths.