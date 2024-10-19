Lagbaja went for medical check-up abroad but no leadership vacuum - Army HQ

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the statement was in reaction to what he described as ‘social media stories, rumours, and innuendoes' about happenings in the Nigerian army.

He said that while some of the stories were laughable and deserve no further reference, others had bordered on pure mischief calculated to cause panic and confusion within the rank and file, as well as the general public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Specifically, many insinuations about personnel postings, promotions, and even training activities have been raised vis-a-vis the official leave of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

“There have even been insinuations that there is a leadership vacuum, with officers confused about what to do.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“To be very clear, the Nigerian Army is a highly structured establishment with well-laid-out procedures and processes for dealing with different circumstances.

“Before proceeding on leave, necessary protocols were put in place for the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, to act on behalf of the COAS, while he is away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is not peculiar to the army as there have been instances where unforeseen human frailty kept service chiefs away for about three months, and their Chiefs of Policy and Plans held sway in their absence,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that the claims of a leadership vacuum in the army presently were mere speculation, adding that all routine and scheduled activities of the service were on course.

According to him, in line with its Forecast of Events for 2024, the Nigerian Army recently conducted the Captain-Major Practical Promotion Examination in Akure.

He said that the Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Maj.-Gen. Kevin Aligbe announced the result after due authorisation by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), who currently answers for the Chief of Army Staff in his absence on leave and medical check up abroad, in line with extant procedures.

“Additionally, the Master Warrant Officer to Army Warrant Officer Promotion Exercise is currently ongoing in Jos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This follows a similar exercise held for Warrant Officer to Master Warrant Officer (WO-MWO) in Kaduna.

“The results of these exercises are expected to be released in the coming days, pending final reconciliation between the respective Corps and the Army Headquarters Department of Personnel Management,” he added.

Army spokesman said it had never been the practice for the COAS to sign postings or promotions for both officers and soldiers in the army contrary to the insinuation that COAS’ absence had caused undue delay in the release of the result of the WO-MWO promotion exercise.

He added that the appropriate departmental chiefs perform those functions routinely, adding that they were fully carrying out their responsibilities in line with the COAS Command Philosophy.

“The Army Headquarters, therefore, enjoins the general public to remain confident in the Nigerian army and be assured that the Service remains on top of the security situations in the country and is ever ready to defend Nigeria against any aggression on its land territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Meanwhile, the Army Headquarters wishes to thank all well-meaning Nigerians who have shown genuine concern about Lt Gen TA Lagbaja and have continued to pray for him.