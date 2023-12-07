Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

The revered labour leader reportedly breathed his last on the very day he was slated to celebrate his 80th birthday. Chief Kokori succumbed to complications arising from a kidney-related ailment in the early hours of Thursday, December 07, 2023, at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State.

The Delta State Government has officially confirmed the passing of Chief Frank Kokori, expressing condolences to his family and acknowledging his significant contributions to the labour movement and pro-democracy activism.

News of Chief Kokori's demise marks the end of an era for a man who dedicated his life to championing the rights of Nigerian workers and advocating for democratic principles.

