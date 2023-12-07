ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Ima Elijah

The Delta State Government has officially confirmed the passing of Chief Frank Kokori.

Chief Frank Kokori [Punch News]
Chief Frank Kokori [Punch News]

The revered labour leader reportedly breathed his last on the very day he was slated to celebrate his 80th birthday. Chief Kokori succumbed to complications arising from a kidney-related ailment in the early hours of Thursday, December 07, 2023, at a private hospital in Warri, Delta State.

The Delta State Government has officially confirmed the passing of Chief Frank Kokori, expressing condolences to his family and acknowledging his significant contributions to the labour movement and pro-democracy activism.

News of Chief Kokori's demise marks the end of an era for a man who dedicated his life to championing the rights of Nigerian workers and advocating for democratic principles.

Chief Kokori's legacy extends beyond his role as a labour leader; he played a pivotal role in the struggle for democracy during the military era as part of NADECO. His commitment to the principles of justice, fairness, and workers' rights has left a mark on Nigeria's sociopolitical landscape.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

