Kwara speaker sympathises with Patigi people over boat mishap

In a statement by the Speaker on Wednesday, he condoled the families of the dead and identified with those still missing, praying to God to forgive the deceased and give the families fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boat conveying people from Egboti in Niger State en route to Kpada in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara, capsised on Monday night, leaving several people dead and others still missing.

“Our heart goes out to the people of Patigi, especially those in Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi over the boat mishap that claimed dozens of lives and left others missing.

”We also condole the Etsu Patigi over the unfortunate development; we pray to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give their families fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.