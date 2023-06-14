ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kwara speaker sympathises with Patigi people over boat mishap

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boat conveying people from Egboti in Niger State en route to Kpada in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara, capsised on Monday night, leaving several people dead and others still missing.

The Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu [Daily Post]
The Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

In a statement by the Speaker on Wednesday, he condoled the families of the dead and identified with those still missing, praying to God to forgive the deceased and give the families fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the boat conveying people from Egboti in Niger State en route to Kpada in Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara, capsised on Monday night, leaving several people dead and others still missing.

“Our heart goes out to the people of Patigi, especially those in Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi over the boat mishap that claimed dozens of lives and left others missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

”We also condole the Etsu Patigi over the unfortunate development; we pray to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give their families fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

The speaker also tasked the Fire Service and the rescue team to do everything possible to ensure the recovery of those still missing alive.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36

Tinubu expresses sadness over tragic boat mishap in Kwara

Tinubu expresses sadness over tragic boat mishap in Kwara

Heineken creates memorable experiences for football fans at the UCL Final in Lagos

Heineken creates memorable experiences for football fans at the UCL Final in Lagos

Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker

Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker

Trump pleads not guilty in federal classified documents case

Trump pleads not guilty in federal classified documents case

Ambassador urges govt. to tackle unemployment to curb human trafficking

Ambassador urges govt. to tackle unemployment to curb human trafficking

Kano assembly speaker pledges to run open-door policy

Kano assembly speaker pledges to run open-door policy

Kwara speaker sympathises with Patigi people over boat mishap

Kwara speaker sympathises with Patigi people over boat mishap

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele