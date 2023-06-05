Kogi traditional rulers condemn attack on Governor Bello

The council, led by the Atta Igala, Mathew Ogwuche-Akpa, gave the condemnation during a visit to the governor at the Government House, Lokoja.

The traditional rulers, in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Mohammed, called for non-violent campaigns by the political parties, ahead of November 11 governorship election in the state.

Atta Igala said that the purpose of their visit was to sympathise with the governor over the attack on his convoy while on his way from Abuja to Lokoja last weekend.

"As traditional rulers, we strongly condemn the attack, which is a criminal act that must not be repeated in Kogi, going forward.

"We hereby wish to caution politicians and their followers to ensure that their campaigns are conducted without resorting to violence or intimidation," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ohimege-Igu of Koto-Karfe, Abdulrazaq Isah-Koto, prayed for the continuous wellbeing of Bello and the progress of the state.

He noted that the state had been enjoying peace and tranquility under Bello's leadership, praying that Kogi would continue to remain peaceful, with politicians adhering to the established rules.